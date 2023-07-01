Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Byron Buxton (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.303) and total hits (48) this season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.7% of his games this season, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season (29 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.196
|.279
|OBP
|.331
|.512
|SLG
|.373
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|9
|43/9
|K/BB
|39/20
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (4-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
