Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is +6600 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Edwards.

Anthony Edwards MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+6600 (12th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

+25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000) Clutch Player Odds: +5000 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)

Anthony Edwards 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Points 24.7 568 Rebounds 5.5 126 Assists 5.1 117 Steals 1.3 31 Blocks 0.5 11 FG% 45.1% 200-for-443 3P% 38.1% 56-for-147

Anthony Edwards' Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

