Sportsbooks have listed player props for Adley Rutschman, Carlos Correa and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Correa Stats

Correa has 58 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .212/.287/.403 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 46 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .203/.297/.432 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Kremer has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 7.0 5 3 3 5 1 at Cubs Jun. 18 5.0 3 3 1 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 5.0 9 6 6 5 0 at Giants Jun. 2 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 77 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashing .268/.378/.411 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.323/.481 on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

