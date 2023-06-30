Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .183.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 43.3% of his games this year (26 of 60), with multiple hits six times (10.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has an RBI in 14 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.198
|AVG
|.169
|.318
|OBP
|.282
|.451
|SLG
|.461
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|14
|41/15
|K/BB
|43/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
