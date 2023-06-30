The Los Angeles Angels (44-39) and Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34) both enter Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Angels have dropped two straight, the Diamondbacks two in a row.

The Angels will look to Griffin Canning (6-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry (4-1).

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (6-2, 3.99 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (4-1, 4.31 ERA)

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (6-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, a 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.163 in 12 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Canning will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday, June 22 against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.

Henry is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Henry will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

