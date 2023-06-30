The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .265 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 48 games (22.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .224 AVG .310 .322 OBP .417 .382 SLG .423 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 20/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings