Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .265 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 48 games (22.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.224
|AVG
|.310
|.322
|OBP
|.417
|.382
|SLG
|.423
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|20/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.