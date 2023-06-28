Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to outdo Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 104 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 343 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the fourth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a 1.183 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

None of Maeda's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Maeda has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.