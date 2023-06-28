The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins will send Kolby Allard and Kenta Maeda, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 12:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Twins have +135 odds to win. The total is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in nine, or 31%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 81 opportunities.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 17-22 21-16 19-24 32-32 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.