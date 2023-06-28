The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .264 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.4%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (23.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .224 AVG .309 .322 OBP .420 .382 SLG .426 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings