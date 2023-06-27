Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Braves on June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Carlos Correa, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Twins vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI (57 total hits).
- He has a .213/.289/.407 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (5-1) for his 16th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 104 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .328/.403/.568 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .237/.348/.537 on the year.
- Olson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
