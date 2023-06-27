On Tuesday, June 27 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (51-27) host the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at Truist Park. Bryce Elder will get the nod for the Braves, while Joe Ryan will take the hill for the Twins.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.40 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (8-4, 2.98 ERA)

Twins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 44, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 29-12 (winning 70.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Braves have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 32.1%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

