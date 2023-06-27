The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Lewis enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Lewis has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has had an RBI in nine games this year (40.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .250 AVG .432 .283 OBP .447 .409 SLG .622 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 9 13/2 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings