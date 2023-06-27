Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .204 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.247
|AVG
|.170
|.305
|OBP
|.257
|.452
|SLG
|.383
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.