Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: TBS

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .695, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (44 of 69), with at least two hits 12 times (17.4%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 30.4% of his games this year (21 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .220 AVG .207 .289 OBP .288 .407 SLG .407 13 XBH 15 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 40/17 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings