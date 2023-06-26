Two division leaders clash when the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (50-27) host the AL East-leading Minnesota Twins (40-39) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (8-2) for the Braves and Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (8-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.44 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed a 2.44 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.

Gray has registered five quality starts this season.

Gray heads into the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (8-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.04 ERA and 14.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .213.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.

