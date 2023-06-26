The Atlanta Braves versus Minnesota Twins game on Monday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Royce Lewis.

Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 103 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 340 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Gray has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Mike Soroka 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Kyle Bradish

