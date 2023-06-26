Twins vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-39) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 26.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (8-2, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.44 ERA).
Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The past 10 Twins games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Oddsmakers have given Minnesota the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (340 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 22
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Joe Ryan vs Justin Garza
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|W 4-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Joey Wentz
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
|June 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
|June 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Mike Soroka
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Kyle Bradish
