Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-39) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 26.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (8-2, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.44 ERA).

Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Twins games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Minnesota the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (340 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins Schedule