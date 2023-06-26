Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-1) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .272.
  • Jeffers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .615.
  • Jeffers has picked up a hit in 20 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.1%).
  • He has scored in 14 of 42 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 19
.281 AVG .263
.406 OBP .364
.439 SLG .439
6 XBH 6
1 HR 2
2 RBI 8
21/9 K/BB 20/6
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.