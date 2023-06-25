You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ober has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 6.0 8 3 3 4 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .220/.298/.421 slash line so far this season.

Correa has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .225/.304/.371 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has collected 65 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .232/.272/.343 so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.