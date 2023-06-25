In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (39-39) match up with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (33-42). The first pitch will be thrown at 12:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The favored Twins have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 12:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.83 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 4.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 49 times and won 30, or 61.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Twins have a 16-15 record (winning 51.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have won in 25, or 39.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 21-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

