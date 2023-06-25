The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will play on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 12:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in MLB play with 102 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (334 total).

The Twins are 23rd in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.183).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (4-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Ober is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Ober will look to prolong a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober -

