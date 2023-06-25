Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (39-39) and the Detroit Tigers (33-42) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:10 PM ET on June 25.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (4-4) for the Twins and Michael Lorenzen (2-5) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-6.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 30 out of the 49 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 16-15 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 334 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule