Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .312 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Lewis enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- In 71.4% of his 21 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (38.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in nine games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.394
|.283
|OBP
|.394
|.409
|SLG
|.606
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|13/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
