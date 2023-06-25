Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .211 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.5% of his 66 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (24.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.1%).
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.218
|AVG
|.202
|.246
|OBP
|.265
|.427
|SLG
|.382
|11
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|34/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (2-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.