Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .180.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (19.6%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13 games this year (23.2%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19 games this year (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.198
|AVG
|.158
|.318
|OBP
|.281
|.451
|SLG
|.447
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|13
|41/15
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (2-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
