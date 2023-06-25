Hunter Brown gets the nod on the mound for the Houston Astros aiming to slow down David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 122 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .444.

The Dodgers are 19th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (404 total runs).

The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 88 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 345 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (4-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.92 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Gonsolin has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gonsolin will look to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (6-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Daniel Lynch

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney

