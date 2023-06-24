Matthew Fitzpatrick is in the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut in the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25. The par-70 course spans 6,852 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has scored better than par nine times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Fitzpatrick has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Fitzpatrick is hoping for his fourth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 16 -7 278 1 16 2 6 $7.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Fitzpatrick has played in the past year (7,361 yards) is 509 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick was better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Fitzpatrick carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Fitzpatrick had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last tournament, Fitzpatrick's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Fitzpatrick finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on three of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

