Alex Kirilloff -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .258 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

In 58.1% of his 43 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (7.0%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .224 AVG .304 .322 OBP .426 .382 SLG .429 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 17/8 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings