Joey Wentz will be on the mound for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 29 of the 47 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (61.7%).

Minnesota has a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 76 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-37-5).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 15-19 20-16 18-21 31-29 7-8

