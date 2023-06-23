Corentin Moutet 2023 Mallorca Championships Odds
The field is shrinking at the Mallorca Championships, with Corentin Moutet heading into a quarterfinal against Adrian Mannarino. Moutet's monyeline odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1400.
Moutet at the 2023 Mallorca Championships
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Moutet's Next Match
Moutet has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will play Mannarino on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET (after beating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6).
Moutet Stats
- Moutet defeated Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.
- The 24-year-old Moutet is 19-15 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.
- Moutet has not won any of his three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 2-2 on that surface.
- Moutet has played 26.2 games per match in his 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- Moutet, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 25.8 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Moutet has won 74.9% of his service games, and he has won 23.8% of his return games.
- Moutet has claimed 86.3% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 15.4% of his return games.
