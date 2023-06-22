Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Justin Garza and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .248 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 57.1% of his 49 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.241
|AVG
|.256
|.307
|OBP
|.301
|.430
|SLG
|.359
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|27/5
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old righty has 12 appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .204 against him this season. He has a 3.46 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his 12 games.
