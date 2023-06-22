The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner hit the field at Target Field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Minnesota's past four games has been 8, a stretch in which the Twins and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 46 total times this season. They've finished 28-18 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 14-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 60%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-36-5).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 15-19 19-16 18-21 30-29 7-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.