Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .217 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (23.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.217
|AVG
|.217
|.245
|OBP
|.283
|.425
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|40/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .204 against him.
