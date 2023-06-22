The Connecticut Sun (9-3) will look to DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 12th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Napheesa Collier (20.5, sixth) and the Minnesota Lynx (3-8) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Target Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

The game has no set line.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Out of 11 Minnesota's games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx have found it difficult to produce points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 77.2 points per game. They've played better at the other end, ranking seventh by surrendering 84.3 points per contest.

With 32.7 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 35.5 boards per contest.

The Lynx rank ninth in the WNBA at 13.8 turnovers per game, but they are forcing 11.1 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lynx are coming up short, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.4 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (30.6%).

The Lynx are giving up 9.2 three-pointers per game (worst in WNBA), and they are allowing a 34.4% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked) to their opponents.

Minnesota is attempting 44.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 68.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 76.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 20.8 threes per contest, which are 31.8% of its shots (and 23.4% of the team's buckets).

