How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner take the field at Target Field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 94 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .398.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 317 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.190).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Gray has registered five quality starts this year.
- Gray heads into the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Will Vest
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brayan Bello
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
