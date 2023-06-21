The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner take the field at Target Field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 94 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .398.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 317 (4.3 per game).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Gray has registered five quality starts this year.

Gray heads into the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray AJ Smith-Shawver

