Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this season (33 of 62), with at least two hits seven times (11.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (24.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 62 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.223
|AVG
|.217
|.252
|OBP
|.283
|.437
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|39/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
