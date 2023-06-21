Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .301 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Correa has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Correa has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .226 AVG .213 .299 OBP .303 .400 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 31/12 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings