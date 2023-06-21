Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (24 of 40), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (27.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (27.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.225
|AVG
|.315
|.329
|OBP
|.439
|.394
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|22/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.38 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.