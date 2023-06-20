You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox heading into their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI (52 total hits).

He's slashing .218/.301/.410 so far this year.

Correa has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and a walk.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .202/.306/.409 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has recorded 83 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .303/.377/.467 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashed .242/.305/.491 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8

