Kutter Crawford will try to shut down Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank ninth in MLB action with 91 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Minnesota ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .395.

The Twins' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (313 total).

The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Ober is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Ober will try to continue an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez - 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.