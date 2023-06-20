Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .281 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has had an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|.156
|AVG
|.440
|.206
|OBP
|.440
|.250
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Crawford (1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
