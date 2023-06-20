Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .189.
- Kepler has had a hit in 20 of 44 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits seven times (15.9%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (9.1%).
- He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.226
|AVG
|.163
|.286
|OBP
|.242
|.371
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|16/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (1-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
