Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .186 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

In 23 of 52 games this season (44.2%) Gallo has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (23.1%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .212 AVG .155 .337 OBP .286 .482 SLG .423 12 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 36/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings