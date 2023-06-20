Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .108 in his past 10 games, 198 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with an OBP of .306 this season while batting .202 with 27 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.2%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (25.5%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.195
|AVG
|.213
|.258
|OBP
|.366
|.432
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|5
|41/8
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (1-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
