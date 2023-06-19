Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-36) and the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound, while James Paxton (2-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 27 (62.8%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 15-13 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule