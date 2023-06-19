On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%), including multiple hits seven times (11.3%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 62 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .223 AVG .217 .252 OBP .283 .437 SLG .410 10 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 39/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings