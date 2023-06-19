The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kirilloff is batting .277 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this year (28.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .246 AVG .315 .355 OBP .439 .431 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 19/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

