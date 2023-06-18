On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .308, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 18.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (14 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .202 AVG .213 .260 OBP .366 .447 SLG .375 12 XBH 8 8 HR 2 18 RBI 5 38/7 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings