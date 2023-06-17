Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .250 with seven doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).
- He has homered in four games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.242
|AVG
|.256
|.314
|OBP
|.301
|.468
|SLG
|.359
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|24/4
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
