Carlos Correa will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (35-35) on Saturday, June 17, when they clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (29-39) at Target Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +195 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jose De Leon - MIN (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 26, or 63.4%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.